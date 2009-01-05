Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Being Erica 2009 - 2011 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Being Erica
Seasons
Season 1
Being Erica
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
5 January 2009
Production year
2009
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 19 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Being Erica" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Dr. Tom
Season 1
Episode 1
5 January 2009
What I Am Is What I Am
Season 1
Episode 2
12 January 2009
Plenty of Fish
Season 1
Episode 3
19 January 2009
The Secret of Now
Season 1
Episode 4
26 January 2009
Adultescence
Season 1
Episode 5
2 February 2009
Til Death
Season 1
Episode 6
11 February 2009
Such a Perfect Day
Season 1
Episode 7
18 February 2009
This Be the Verse
Season 1
Episode 8
25 February 2009
Everything She Wants
Season 1
Episode 9
4 March 2009
Mi Casa, Su Casa Loma
Season 1
Episode 10
11 March 2009
She's Lost Control
Season 1
Episode 11
18 March 2009
Erica the Vampire Slayer
Season 1
Episode 12
25 March 2009
Leo
Season 1
Episode 13
1 April 2009
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree