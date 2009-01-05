Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Being Erica 2009 - 2011 season 1

Being Erica season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Being Erica Seasons Season 1
Being Erica 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 5 January 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

Series rating

7.8
Rate 20 votes
7.7 IMDb

"Being Erica" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Dr. Tom
Season 1 Episode 1
5 January 2009
What I Am Is What I Am
Season 1 Episode 2
12 January 2009
Plenty of Fish
Season 1 Episode 3
19 January 2009
The Secret of Now
Season 1 Episode 4
26 January 2009
Adultescence
Season 1 Episode 5
2 February 2009
Til Death
Season 1 Episode 6
11 February 2009
Such a Perfect Day
Season 1 Episode 7
18 February 2009
This Be the Verse
Season 1 Episode 8
25 February 2009
Everything She Wants
Season 1 Episode 9
4 March 2009
Mi Casa, Su Casa Loma
Season 1 Episode 10
11 March 2009
She's Lost Control
Season 1 Episode 11
18 March 2009
Erica the Vampire Slayer
Season 1 Episode 12
25 March 2009
Leo
Season 1 Episode 13
1 April 2009
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more