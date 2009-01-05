Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Being Erica
Seasons
Being Erica All seasons
Being Erica
16+
Production year
2009
Country
Canada
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
CBC
Series rating
8.1
7.7
IMDb
All seasons of "Being Erica"
Season 1
13 episodes
5 January 2009 - 1 April 2009
Season 2
12 episodes
22 September 2009 - 8 December 2009
Season 3
13 episodes
21 September 2010 - 15 December 2010
Season 4
11 episodes
26 September 2011 - 12 December 2011
