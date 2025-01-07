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Kitchen Nightmares (2007), season 9
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Kitchen Nightmares
Seasons
Season 9
Kitchen Nightmares
16+
Title
Road to Super Bowl LIX
Season premiere
7 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
11 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
7.2
Rate
13
votes
7.5
IMDb
"Kitchen Nightmares" season 9 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Iberville (Part 1)
Season 9
Episode 1
7 January 2025
Iberville: The Nightmare Continues
Season 9
Episode 2
14 January 2025
Voleos
Season 9
Episode 3
21 January 2025
Kindred
Season 9
Episode 4
28 January 2025
3 Southern Girls
Season 9
Episode 5
4 February 2025
Kings Blu Jam
Season 9
Episode 6
11 February 2025
Verdict
Season 9
Episode 7
18 February 2025
Grumpy George
Season 9
Episode 8
25 February 2025
Leo's
Season 9
Episode 9
4 March 2025
Blake's Place
Season 9
Episode 10
11 March 2025
Simmer Down
Season 9
Episode 11
18 March 2025
TV series release schedule
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