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Kitchen Nightmares (2007), season 9

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kitchen Nightmares Seasons Season 9
Kitchen Nightmares 16+
Title Road to Super Bowl LIX
Season premiere 7 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 11
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb

"Kitchen Nightmares" season 9 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Iberville (Part 1)
Season 9 Episode 1
7 January 2025
Iberville: The Nightmare Continues
Season 9 Episode 2
14 January 2025
Voleos
Season 9 Episode 3
21 January 2025
Kindred
Season 9 Episode 4
28 January 2025
3 Southern Girls
Season 9 Episode 5
4 February 2025
Kings Blu Jam
Season 9 Episode 6
11 February 2025
Verdict
Season 9 Episode 7
18 February 2025
Grumpy George
Season 9 Episode 8
25 February 2025
Leo's
Season 9 Episode 9
4 March 2025
Blake's Place
Season 9 Episode 10
11 March 2025
Simmer Down
Season 9 Episode 11
18 March 2025
TV series release schedule
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