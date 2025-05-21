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Masterchef (2010), season 15
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Masterchef
Seasons
Season 15
MasterChef
12+
Original title
Season 15
Title
Сезон 15
Season premiere
21 May 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
18 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
7.0
Rate
13
votes
7.2
IMDb
Masterchef List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
The Audition Battles
Season 15
Episode 1
21 May 2025
Audition Battles Continue
Season 15
Episode 2
28 May 2025
Second Chance Battles
Season 15
Episode 3
4 June 2025
Dinner Party Dish
Season 15
Episode 4
11 June 2025
Mister-y & Mrs. Box
Season 15
Episode 5
18 June 2025
Pier Pressure
Season 15
Episode 6
25 June 2025
Mystery Box
Season 15
Episode 7
9 July 2025
Recipe Telephone
Season 15
Episode 8
16 July 2025
Train to Table
Season 15
Episode 9
23 July 2025
The Great Ingredient Bid Off
Season 15
Episode 10
30 July 2025
Macaron Mayhem
Season 15
Episode 11
6 August 2025
Backyard BBQ
Season 15
Episode 12
13 August 2025
Divide & Conquer
Season 15
Episode 13
20 August 2025
The Wall
Season 15
Episode 14
27 August 2025
Keeping Up With Gordon - Tag Team Style!
Season 15
Episode 15
3 September 2025
Road to the Finale
Season 15
Episode 16
10 September 2025
Grand Finale, Part 1
Season 15
Episode 17
17 September 2025
Grand Finale, Part 2
Season 15
Episode 18
17 September 2025
TV series release schedule
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