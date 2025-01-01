Menu
Masterchef
Quotes
Masterchef quotes
Gordon Ramsey - Host
[Repeated line] It's not how you start, it's how you finish.
Gordon Ramsey - Host
[Repeated line to a contestant after they constantly and consistently messes up their dish] Get a grip!
Gordon Ramsey - Host
[Repeated line to a contestant] Get a grip!
Gordon Ramsey - Host
[Repeated line to a contestant after they've been eliminated] What you don't do is stop pursuing your food dream.
Gordon Ramsey - Host
[repeated question to a contestant before they're eliminated, referring to the remaining contestants] who is going to win Masterchef?
Gordon Ramsey - Host
[Repeated question to a contestant after they have been eliminated, referring to the remaining contestants] who is going to win Masterchef?
Gordon Ramsey - Host
[Repeated line to a contestant after they have been eliminated] I'm sorry but you're not ready to be a Masterchef.
