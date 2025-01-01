Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Masterchef Quotes

Masterchef quotes

Gordon Ramsey - Host [Repeated line] It's not how you start, it's how you finish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Ramsey - Host [Repeated line to a contestant after they constantly and consistently messes up their dish] Get a grip!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Ramsey - Host [Repeated line to a contestant] Get a grip!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Ramsey - Host [Repeated line to a contestant after they've been eliminated] What you don't do is stop pursuing your food dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Ramsey - Host [repeated question to a contestant before they're eliminated, referring to the remaining contestants] who is going to win Masterchef?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Ramsey - Host [Repeated question to a contestant after they have been eliminated, referring to the remaining contestants] who is going to win Masterchef?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gordon Ramsey - Host [Repeated line to a contestant after they have been eliminated] I'm sorry but you're not ready to be a Masterchef.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more