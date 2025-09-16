Menu
Dancing with the Stars (2005), season 34

Dancing with the Stars season 34 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dancing with the Stars Seasons Season 34
Dancing with the Stars
Season premiere 16 September 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 11
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

4.7
Rate 12 votes
4.9 IMDb

Dancing with the Stars List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
Season 21
Season 22
Season 23
Season 24
Season 25
Season 26
Season 27
Season 28
Season 29
Season 30
Season 31
Season 32
Season 33
Season 34
Season 35
TBA
Season 34 Episode 1
16 September 2025
Episode 2
Season 34 Episode 2
23 September 2025
Episode 3
Season 34 Episode 3
30 September 2025
Disney Night
Season 34 Episode 4
7 October 2025
Dedication Night
Season 34 Episode 5
14 October 2025
Wicked Night
Season 34 Episode 6
21 October 2025
Halloween Night
Season 34 Episode 7
28 October 2025
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night
Season 34 Episode 8
4 November 2025
20th Birthday Party
Season 34 Episode 9
11 November 2025
Prince Night / Semi-Finals
Season 34 Episode 10
18 November 2025
Finale
Season 34 Episode 11
25 November 2025
