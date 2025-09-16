Menu
Dancing with the Stars (2005), season 34
Dancing with the Stars
Season premiere
16 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
4.7
12
votes
4.9
IMDb
Season 34
Episode 1
16 September 2025
Episode 2
Season 34
Episode 2
23 September 2025
Episode 3
Season 34
Episode 3
30 September 2025
Disney Night
Season 34
Episode 4
7 October 2025
Dedication Night
Season 34
Episode 5
14 October 2025
Wicked Night
Season 34
Episode 6
21 October 2025
Halloween Night
Season 34
Episode 7
28 October 2025
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night
Season 34
Episode 8
4 November 2025
20th Birthday Party
Season 34
Episode 9
11 November 2025
Prince Night / Semi-Finals
Season 34
Episode 10
18 November 2025
Finale
Season 34
Episode 11
25 November 2025
