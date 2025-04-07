Menu
Aharen-san Is Indecipherable 2022 - 2025, season 2
Season 2
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
7 April 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
6.8
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Aharen-san Is Indecipherable List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
7 April 2025
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
14 April 2025
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
21 April 2025
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
28 April 2025
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
5 May 2025
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
12 May 2025
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
19 May 2025
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
26 May 2025
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
2 June 2025
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
9 June 2025
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
16 June 2025
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
23 June 2025
