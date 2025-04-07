Menu
Aharen-san Is Indecipherable 2022 - 2025, season 2

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 7 April 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 36 minutes

Series rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb

Aharen-san Is Indecipherable List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
7 April 2025
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
14 April 2025
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
21 April 2025
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
28 April 2025
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
5 May 2025
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
12 May 2025
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
19 May 2025
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
26 May 2025
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
2 June 2025
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
9 June 2025
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
16 June 2025
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
23 June 2025
