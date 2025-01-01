Menu
Wednesday quotes

Wednesday Addams I find social media to be a soul-sucking void of meaningless affirmation.
Wednesday Addams I don't bury hatchets. I sharpen them.
Wednesday Addams I don't believe in heaven or hell. But I do believe in revenge. I usually serve it warm with a side of pain.
Wednesday Addams Use the words 'little' and 'girl' to address me again and I can't guarantee your safety.
Tyler Galpin [On her birthday] What's not to like about a day that's all about you?
Wednesday Addams Every day is about me. This one just comes with cake and a bad song.
Wednesday Addams I brought my pocket mace... The medieval kind.
