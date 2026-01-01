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Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Make Up & Hair Design
Nominee
International
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Show
Nominee
Best Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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