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Kinoafisha
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Top Boy: Summerhouse
Awards
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BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Winner
Drama Series
Winner
Director, Fiction
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Director, Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Scripted Casting
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Original Television Music
Winner
Mini-Series
Nominee
Mini-Series
Nominee
Best Director: Fiction
Nominee
Best Photography and Lighting: Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Supporting Actress
Nominee
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