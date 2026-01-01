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Kinoafisha
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Heartstopper
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BAFTA Awards 2024
Original Music, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Nominee
Writer, Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Musical Moment
Winner
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