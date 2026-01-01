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The Gentlemen
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Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
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