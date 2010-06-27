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Hung
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Season 2
Episode 8
Hung 2009 - 2011 episode 8 season 2
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7.4
Rate
10
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"Hung" season 2 all episodes
Season 2
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
"Just the Tip"
Season 2 / Episode 1
27 June 2010
"Tucson is the Gateway to Dick" or "This Is Not Sexy"
Season 2 / Episode 2
11 July 2010
"Mind Bullets" or "Bang Bang Bang Bang Motherfucker"
Season 2 / Episode 3
18 July 2010
"Sing It Again, Ray" or "Home Plate"
Season 2 / Episode 4
25 July 2010
"A Man, a Plan" or "Thank You, Jimmy Carter"
Season 2 / Episode 5
1 August 2010
"Beaverland"
Season 2 / Episode 6
8 August 2010
"The Middle East is Complicated"
Season 2 / Episode 7
15 August 2010
"Third Base" or "The Rash"
Season 2 / Episode 8
22 August 2010
"Fat Off My Love" or "I'm the Allergen"
Season 2 / Episode 9
29 August 2010
"Even Steven" or "Luckiest Kid in Detroit"
Season 2 / Episode 10
12 September 2010
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