IshikawaGot himself a serious case of megalomania, huh? Its not like you to let something like that get to you.
BatouGeez, you look like some teenager who's just met the man of her dreams.
Major. Motoko KusanagiRight. But we know one thing for sure now. And that is although he has manifested symptoms of the Individual Eleven virus, his current actions are driven by the personal qualities and idiologies that he had before he was infected. His delusion might be a cliche, but the reason I can't laugh it off is that he genuinely believes he can bring peace to the world by becoming a dictator. Thats the sense I got from him. Plus, his adrenaline secretion levels were high enough to kill an ordinary man. I think we can assume he is already out of touch.
Major. Motoko KusanagiI'm sayin that he's becoming obsessed. Looking back on history, men like him have weilded unbelievable power. For instance, Che Guevara, Malcom X, and Cassius Clay are text book examples.
BatouYou teling me that he's not the same as Hitler?
Major. Motoko KusanagiHe's the same in a certain sense, but ideologically, he's closer to Ghandi or Martin Luther King.
Major Motoko Kusanagi[Section 9 is disbanding after being attacked by Government forces] Public Security Section 9 is hereby disbanded. That is all.