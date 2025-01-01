[about the terrorist,Hideo Kuze]

Batou What the hell kind of delusions does this guy have?

Major. Motoko Kusanagi Frankly speaking, I guess you could call it world domination.

Batou Say what?

Ishikawa Got himself a serious case of megalomania, huh? Its not like you to let something like that get to you.

Batou Geez, you look like some teenager who's just met the man of her dreams.

Major. Motoko Kusanagi Right. But we know one thing for sure now. And that is although he has manifested symptoms of the Individual Eleven virus, his current actions are driven by the personal qualities and idiologies that he had before he was infected. His delusion might be a cliche, but the reason I can't laugh it off is that he genuinely believes he can bring peace to the world by becoming a dictator. Thats the sense I got from him. Plus, his adrenaline secretion levels were high enough to kill an ordinary man. I think we can assume he is already out of touch.

Batou What do you mean, out of touch?

Major. Motoko Kusanagi I'm sayin that he's becoming obsessed. Looking back on history, men like him have weilded unbelievable power. For instance, Che Guevara, Malcom X, and Cassius Clay are text book examples.

Batou You teling me that he's not the same as Hitler?