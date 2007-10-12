Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Wizards of Waverly Place All seasons
Wizards of Waverly Place
0+
Production year
2007
Country
USA
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
Disney Channel
Series rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Wizards of Waverly Place"
Season 1
21 episodes
12 October 2007 - 31 August 2008
Season 2
30 episodes
12 September 2008 - 21 August 2009
Season 3
28 episodes
9 October 2009 - 15 October 2010
Season 4
27 episodes
12 November 2010 - 6 January 2012
