Wizards of Waverly Place poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wizards of Waverly Place Seasons

Wizards of Waverly Place All seasons

Wizards of Waverly Place 0+
Production year 2007
Country USA
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel Disney Channel

Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
All seasons of "Wizards of Waverly Place"
Wizards of Waverly Place - Season 1 Season 1
21 episodes 12 October 2007 - 31 August 2008
 
Wizards of Waverly Place - Season 2 Season 2
30 episodes 12 September 2008 - 21 August 2009
 
Wizards of Waverly Place - Season 3 Season 3
28 episodes 9 October 2009 - 15 October 2010
 
Wizards of Waverly Place - Season 4 Season 4
27 episodes 12 November 2010 - 6 January 2012
 
