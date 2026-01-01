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Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
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