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Kinoafisha
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Palm Royale
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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