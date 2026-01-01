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Kinoafisha TV Shows Palm Royale Awards

"Palm Royale" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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