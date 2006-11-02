Menu
The O.C. 2003 - 2007, season 4

Season premiere 2 November 2006
Production year 2006
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 11 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 20 votes
7.6 IMDb

"The O.C." season 4 list of episodes.

The Avengers
Season 4 Episode 1
2 November 2006
The Gringos
Season 4 Episode 2
8 November 2006
The Cold Turkey
Season 4 Episode 3
9 November 2006
The Metamorphosis
Season 4 Episode 4
16 November 2006
The Sleeping Beauty
Season 4 Episode 5
30 November 2006
The Summer Bummer
Season 4 Episode 6
7 December 2006
The Chrismukk-huh?
Season 4 Episode 7
14 December 2006
The Earth Girls Are Easy
Season 4 Episode 8
21 December 2006
The My Two Dads
Season 4 Episode 9
4 January 2007
The French Connection
Season 4 Episode 10
11 January 2007
The Dream Lover
Season 4 Episode 11
18 January 2007
The Groundhog Day
Season 4 Episode 12
25 January 2007
The Case of the Franks
Season 4 Episode 13
1 February 2007
The Shake Up
Season 4 Episode 14
8 February 2007
The Night Moves
Season 4 Episode 15
15 February 2007
The End's Not Near, It's Here
Season 4 Episode 16
22 February 2007
