The O.C. 2003 - 2007 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
The O.C.
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
8 September 2005
Production year
2005
Number of episodes
25
Runtime
17 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
"The O.C." season 3 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Aftermath
Season 3
Episode 1
8 September 2005
The Shape of Things to Come
Season 3
Episode 2
15 September 2005
The End of Innocence
Season 3
Episode 3
22 September 2005
The Last Waltz
Season 3
Episode 4
29 September 2005
The Perfect Storm
Season 3
Episode 5
3 November 2005
The Swells
Season 3
Episode 6
10 November 2005
The Anger Management
Season 3
Episode 7
17 November 2005
The Game Plan
Season 3
Episode 8
1 December 2005
The Disconnect
Season 3
Episode 9
8 December 2005
The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-vahkkah
Season 3
Episode 10
15 December 2005
The Safe Harbor
Season 3
Episode 11
12 January 2006
The Sister Act
Season 3
Episode 12
19 January 2006
The Pot Stirrer
Season 3
Episode 13
26 January 2006
The Cliffhanger
Season 3
Episode 14
2 February 2006
The Heavy Lifting
Season 3
Episode 15
9 February 2006
The Road Warrior
Season 3
Episode 16
9 March 2006
The Journey
Season 3
Episode 17
16 March 2006
The Undertow
Season 3
Episode 18
23 March 2006
The Secrets and Lies
Season 3
Episode 19
30 March 2006
The Day After Tomorrow
Season 3
Episode 20
6 April 2006
The Dawn Patrol
Season 3
Episode 21
13 April 2006
The College Try
Season 3
Episode 22
20 April 2006
The Party Favor
Season 3
Episode 23
27 April 2006
The Man of the Year
Season 3
Episode 24
4 May 2006
The Graduates
Season 3
Episode 25
18 May 2006
