The O.C. All seasons
The O.C.
Production year
2003
Country
USA
Episode duration
42 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
7.6
7.6
IMDb
All seasons of "The O.C."
Season 1
27 episodes
5 August 2003 - 5 May 2004
Season 2
24 episodes
4 November 2004 - 19 May 2005
Season 3
25 episodes
8 September 2005 - 18 May 2006
Season 4
16 episodes
2 November 2006 - 22 February 2007
