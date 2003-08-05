Menu
The O.C. poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The O.C. Seasons

The O.C. All seasons

The O.C.
Production year 2003
Country USA
Episode duration 42 minutes
TV channel Fox

Series rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
All seasons of "The O.C."
The O.C. - Season 1 Season 1
27 episodes 5 August 2003 - 5 May 2004
 
The O.C. - Season 2 Season 2
24 episodes 4 November 2004 - 19 May 2005
 
The O.C. - Season 3 Season 3
25 episodes 8 September 2005 - 18 May 2006
 
The O.C. - Season 4 Season 4
16 episodes 2 November 2006 - 22 February 2007
 
