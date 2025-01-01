Jimmy Don't you remember when we were kids? No one could keep us apart.

Julie Ok, first of all: it is not the same thing. Second of all: am I the gardener in this scenario? I think not.

Jimmy My parents threatened to cut me off if I didn't break up with you.

Julie You never told me that.

Jimmy Why hurt your feelings?

Julie What did you tell them?

Jimmy I told them to go to hell. I told them I was in love with you. I was.

Julie Well, I was easy to love back then. I was beautiful and much nicer.