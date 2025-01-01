Seth[tries to look innocent, then laughs uncontrollably] Am I high? No. No! Come on, man, I love it when you go for the comedy but I would not - I would not quit your day job beating up people. I would.
Seth[Ryan finds ashtray with joints] I don't know how that got there.
Taylor Townsend'Cause everyone knows that Marissa was the popular one, and Seth, no judgment, but it's not like you got any cooler in the last two years. I mean, everyone just acted that way because they were afraid of Ryan Atwood. I mean, even as a senior, you're still pretty much the biggest geek in Newport.
Summer[cuts Taylor off] Oh-ho, no. All right, listen to me, skank, just because you're saying really mean things in, like, a really nice voice, doesn't mean that we don't realize that you're just some stupid little skank!
SummerYes. The more time I spend with Zach, the less time I have to think about - God, what's his face? Built like a beanpole, curly hair, runs away like a little bitch on a sailboat leaving nothing but a note for his girlfriend who cried and cried over him till the Fourth of July when she decided she doesn't cry over bitches on boats.
TheresaI didn't say I wasn't hungry. I'm starving. Why do you think I'm being such a bitch?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SethIn fact, having you around to defend me, I've kinda gotten soft. Without anybody picking on me, there's really been no need for the Seth Cohen retaliatory zinger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie[sniping at Jimmy and Hailey] Classy choice, Jimmy. Although it's pretty obvious that you're with her because you can't be with Kirsten. You know, in psychology, I think that's called transference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JulieYou should get another glass of champagne because this is one surprise you won't find posted on the internet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth[Seth is dressed like a pirate] Summer and I are at war.
Sandy[about his mother talking about him] If you're happy, you're not working hard enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SethThat's right. It is complicated. It's complicated by the fact that there's an Eddie, and this Eddie still obviously has feelings for Theresa. In fact that would actually make this romantic triangle more of a romantic... rhombus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth[complimenting Sandy and Kirsten's parenting skills] Hey man, they raised me, okay? Proof, pudding. Speaking of pudding, Mother, do we have any tapioca on tap?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SethNo. What about the Ryan and Seth go to Europe money, my man? Get back in there. We could get Vespas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth[showing off his fake IDs to Marissa] Sievy Sebulsky of Menlo Park. It's nice to meet you. Have you met my associate, Marty Navis?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth[about having sex with Summer for the first time] Ryan, I was Nemo, and I just wanted to go home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SethWell, if you need anything, I'll take the graveyard shift.