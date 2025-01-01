Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The O.C. Quotes

The O.C. quotes

Seth [rubs his boat, Summer Breeze, lovingly] Ohhh, I've missed you. It's been too long.
Ryan You're talking to a boat, Seth.
Seth Yeah, I talk to a plastic horse too but that never worries anyone.
Ryan It worries me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Do you remember that movie we saw about the two gay guys on the mountain?
Marissa Lord of the Rings?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Maybe you have the Summer flu and you should take some Annabiotics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa Hey, how come you're the brains? I'm the one who talked us back into that club.
Seth I'm sorry. I'm the brains.
Ryan You can be the beauty.
Marissa Okay, thanks.
Summer Great, and what am I, Cohen?
Seth Uh, the boobs?
[Summer hits him]
Seth Uh, the bitch?
Summer Okay, I'll take the boobs.
Seth Hey. So will I.
[Summer laughs]
Seth [later]
Marissa See, I think I should be the brains.
Ryan No, Seth's the brains.
Marissa Well, you're clearly not the beauty.
Ryan Ooooh, and now someone's the bitch.
[smiles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Sometimes I think you talk just to make sounds.
Seth Well, sometimes I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Go away, I'm studying... naked!
Seth That's supposed to keep me away?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Not now, Mom, I'm studying naked.
Summer Ew!
Seth Summer? Come in!
Summer No way!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy So you and Summer seemed pretty chummy yesterday.
Seth Dad, chummy?
Sandy It's okay. You can tell me.
Seth No, really, I can't.
Sandy If you can't tell your dad, who can you tell?
Seth Gee, I don't know, ugh Ryan... Mom... that tree over there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa I love you.
Ryan Uh... Thank you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy Your mother has to wake up every morning and be Julie Cooper. That's punishment enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten He's a consultant.
Sandy Could you be please be a little more vague?
Kirsten He knows people.
Sandy You did it! That was more vague.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth You can't ruin Chrismukkah. It's got twice the resistance of any normal holiday.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer What do you want from me Cohen?
Seth I just want you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth So what's the GP, RA?
Ryan I have no idea what you just said.
Seth Game plan, Ryan Atwood.
Ryan You're just using initials now?
Seth Yeah, it saves time.
Ryan Well, not if you have to translate.
Seth GP.
Ryan Game plan?
Seth Good point.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa So, I'll make you a deal. Whatever song comes on the radio next will be our song.
Ryan Okay.
[Marissa turns on the radio, a loud rap song comes on]
Ryan [sarcastically] Oh, yeah. That's definitely us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Okay, I screwed up yet again. So now what? You're going to kick me out?
Sandy You think you can mess up so bad we'll just give up on you? You can't. You are part of this family now and you're going to feel the full weight of that. You're going to wish we threw you out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Are you making fun of me?
Anna Most of the time, Summer, you do my job for me.
Summer Again... not tracking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan [Seth has been smoking pot due to stress of going to college] It's almost 3:30. Isn't your interview at 4?
Seth [high] What are you talking about?
[looks at clock]
Ryan Are you ready?
Seth Am I ready? Do me a favor.
[pulls up shirt sleeve and feels bicep]
Seth Go ahead and feel that. Feel that puppy right there.
Ryan No.
Seth Okay. You don't want to touch another man, I get it. You find my slender swimmer's body, um, intimidating.
Ryan [confused] Something smells.
Seth No it doesn't. No it doesn't. But they, uh, they say that the first sign of a, um, brain tumor, is, uh, phantom smells so you should lie down.
[Ryan finds can of air freshener]
Seth Hey. Hey, you solved it. You're a mystery solver. You're like - you're like Encyclopedia Brown. Remember when Encyclopedia Brown went on down to Texas...
[Ryan raises his eyebrows]
Seth -and solved the mystery of the great shootout? Hey - how about this for a change. A cage match - Encyclopedia Brown versus the Great Brain - to the death.
Ryan [pause] Are you high?
Seth [tries to look innocent, then laughs uncontrollably] Am I high? No. No! Come on, man, I love it when you go for the comedy but I would not - I would not quit your day job beating up people. I would.
Seth [Ryan finds ashtray with joints] I don't know how that got there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten Is everything okay?
Seth Hmm? Yeah, it's fine.
Theresa I'm pregnant.
Seth Well, except for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Name me ONE thing about Newport that isn't evil.
Ryan [Summer and Marissa are walking up behind Seth] I will name you two.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy What are we fighting about?
Kirsten I don't know, but it's serious!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Taylor Townsend You know, it is so great that you guys have each other.
Summer [confused] Thanks.
Taylor Townsend 'Cause everyone knows that Marissa was the popular one, and Seth, no judgment, but it's not like you got any cooler in the last two years. I mean, everyone just acted that way because they were afraid of Ryan Atwood. I mean, even as a senior, you're still pretty much the biggest geek in Newport.
Summer [cuts Taylor off] Oh-ho, no. All right, listen to me, skank, just because you're saying really mean things in, like, a really nice voice, doesn't mean that we don't realize that you're just some stupid little skank!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa It *will* be fun!
Summer What's more fun than watching a neurotic freak bat his eyes at perfect pixie chick?
Marissa I was being sarcastic.
Summer So was I. Which neither one of us was before Cohen came along and taught us all irony... Jackass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth [holds up My Little Pony] Who is this?
Summer [looks embarrassed] No-one.
Seth [imitating pony's voice] I'm not no-one.
Summer Princess Sparkle, what do you want?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy Don't you remember when we were kids? No one could keep us apart.
Julie Ok, first of all: it is not the same thing. Second of all: am I the gardener in this scenario? I think not.
Jimmy My parents threatened to cut me off if I didn't break up with you.
Julie You never told me that.
Jimmy Why hurt your feelings?
Julie What did you tell them?
Jimmy I told them to go to hell. I told them I was in love with you. I was.
Julie Well, I was easy to love back then. I was beautiful and much nicer.
Jimmy Jules, come on, you're still beautiful. And we both know you were never nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna Wait. Are you the kid from Chino who steals cars and sets people's houses on fire?
[pauses]
Anna So you're saying I'm making my debut into society with Newport's most wanted?
Ryan Is that going to be a problem?
Anna I can't wait!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie [when Luke hits on her in the hall] Luke, you're a student at this school. I'm Marissa's mother.
Luke [incredulous] You mean it's over?
Julie No, of course not. I meant in the hall. I'll see you tonight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan I appreciate you driving me down to Chino, but I can take care of this myself. This shouldn't have to be your problem.
Sandy Hey. If it's a Ryan problem, it's a Cohen problem.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zach [on Seth and Summer] Even when you're not a couple you'll always be a couple. You're Joanie and Chachi, Luke and Leia.
Seth Um, Luke and Leia were brother and sister.
Zach Yeah, well, may the force be with you.
[leaves]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie Can I ask you a question?
Kirsten Mmhmm.
Julie Do you like that he calls you Kiki?
Kirsten Hate it.
Julie 'Cause he kept calling me Juju, like that candy that gets stuck in your teeth. I begged him to stop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth You know what I mean?
Ryan Hardly ever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna So I guess you and Mrs. Cohen have a lot in common...
Sandy Sure sure, we both love, uhh... Seth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa [speaking loudly] Uh, what's that, Seth? Did you say you need a ride to a Star Wars convention?
[She walks into the hallway with Seth and closes the door]
Seth The Star Wars convention? I'm sorry. Her top was off. You couldn't have at least said X-Men for me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten Oh, someone, please stop him before he starts singing "Greased Lightning."
Seth Do it, dad. Travolta's your bitch.
Sandy Oh, thank you, son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy Well, we've basically blown through our entire budget.
Sandy Well you're really not so good at managing the money are you Coop?
Jimmy No, I'm... really not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth You guys really wouldn't hurt me, because that would be so clichéd.
[they pick him up]
Seth I guess you're fans of the cliché.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Shhh! We're being stealth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth I said I wanted to marry her, not date her!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten [on the phone with wedding planner] Colored lights, no way. White lights only because colored lights remind my father of a carnival. And he hates carnies.
Sandy Note to self: hang with carnies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa So, my mum's trying to drag me to cardio bar again. It's her idea of mother-daughter bonding.
Summer Cardio bar, Coop?
Marissa Well, she says it's the new Taibo. So maybe I can learn to kick her ass.
Summer I don't think you need to do any more cardio.
Marissa What's that supposed to mean?
Summer Nothing. It's just that - well and I mean this in the least scandalous way but you're looking a little thin.
Marissa I eat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer No, see Zach and I? We're just hanging out. He is not my boyfriend. I do not want a boyfriend, okay. I had a boyfriend, he sailed away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Yeah, it's too bad you're leaving. We never eat like this.
Kirsten That's not true. I cook all the time.
Seth [scoffs] Dad...
Sandy I'm sorry, honey.
[starts laughing]
Kirsten Let's just eat.
Sandy We're not saying we want you to cook more.
Seth Oh...
[blows raspberry]
Seth Hell, no. You remember the meat loaf incident of '98?
Kirsten That was brisket.
Seth Yeah, that's my point exactly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Ugh, this bikini is so uncomfortable. I need to go get a new one. You want to go to South Coast?
Marissa Totally. There's a Paul Frank sale there on Wednesday.
Summer Wednesday? I can't. I have plans with Zach.
Marissa Oh, more plans with Zach, huh?
Summer Yes. The more time I spend with Zach, the less time I have to think about - God, what's his face? Built like a beanpole, curly hair, runs away like a little bitch on a sailboat leaving nothing but a note for his girlfriend who cried and cried over him till the Fourth of July when she decided she doesn't cry over bitches on boats.
Marissa Seth. His name. It's Seth.
Summer I know. I'm just doing that thing where I pretend I don't and I have to use a lot of descriptive insults to give voice to my inner pain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy Hey, Cal. Always a pleasure, although if I may, why are we meeting in a parking garage?
Caleb Because my office might be bugged. My home, your home, who knows what the Feds are up to?
Caleb Because my office might be bugged. My home, your home, who knows what the Feds are up to?
Sandy Wow, you've really flipped your noodle haven't, you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth I'm not self-absorbed, am I, Ryan?
[Ryan looks away]
Seth Me? Me? Me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy [speaking to Julie about the guy blackmailing her over her role in an '80s porn movie] You handle Marisa and I'll handle the Colonel.
Julie That's a Boogie Nights reference.
Sandy Expect a lot of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caleb What is a booty call?
Caleb What is a booty call?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy What are you going to do? Steal a car? Burn down a house? Punch out the captain of the water polo team? Those ships have sailed, my friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Wait. Hang on. I'm not goin' anywhere until somebody tells me what happened last night. Mom, would you please fill me in?
[Kirsten leaves]
Seth Mom! I- Oh, I get it. I'm just here for the comic relief.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten [frowns] Why is that ninja smoking a cigarette?
Sandy Honey honey, I don't actually think that's a ninja, ninjas usually wear capes, right?
Kirsten oooh so a ninja is like a super hero
Seth [had enough] mom, dad, you two enjoy
[gets up]
Seth Ryan
[steps over Sandy's legs]
Seth give me five minutes
Sandy Where you goin?
[Ryan smiles]
Sandy come on back
Ryan Nice work
[Kirsten smiles, pleased]
Sandy Never underestimate a parent's ability to mortify his child
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Thanks for almost getting my bathing suit wet, Cohen.
Seth My pleasure.
Ryan [mocking Summer, nasal tone] Cohen, I can't believe that you did that, Cohen.
[smirks]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy Don't ever get married!
Ryan I've heard that from you before.
Sandy Oh, you'll hear it again. I'll be at the bar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth If you were this sensitive and neurotic when we were daing maybe things would've worked out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Amazing. This whole time, I thought you were a nice guy.
Zach Wake up! I'm a water polo player. We're never nice guys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caleb Nichol It's always cause'a Kirsten. When you railroaded my dinner, was that cause'a her too?
Caleb Nichol It's always cause'a Kirsten. When you railroaded my dinner, was that cause'a her too?
Sandy No. That one was for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Just give me the signal, and I'll drop the Great Gatsby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer You just gotta get right back on that horse, Coop. You gotta giddy up, horsy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy If there's one thing you know how to do, it's get money from rich old men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Seth, Kirsten: Oy humbug!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Yeah... yeah, I should apologize. It's just my pride.
Ryan What pride?
Seth Yeah, I guess there's nothin' standin' in my way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth [about Kaitlin] She's Jimmy Cooper's daughter, theft is in her blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trey Atwood Ryan said you talk a lot.
Seth Yeah, its kind of a problem but hopefully one you'll come to find endearing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer [after Summer and Seth have tricked Taylor into revealing her affair with Dean Hess] Hey, skank.
Seth You were expecting someone taller? Blonder, with a pageboy haircut?
Summer Welcome to the Terradome, Townsend. You're busted.
Taylor Townsend [smugly] For what, exactly?
Summer Hmm. A little extracurricular activity with Dean Hess? Yeah. I saw you two making out at the dance.
Taylor Townsend [smugly] So what if we did?
Seth [stumped, to Summer] She makes one hell of a poker player. I mean, she's pretty good.
Summer Yeah, well, unless you and the Dean want this little thingamajig...
Seth [corrects Summer] Indiscretion.
Summer - to go public, we have a few demands. Don't we?
Seth Yeah.
Summer Starting with the lifting of the ban of Ryan Atwood from Harbor.
Taylor Townsend [indifferent] You can go ahead and tell anyone you want. No-one's going to believe you.
Seth [frustrated] She's like a block of ice.
Summer You willing to bet your squeaky little reputation on that, Taylor trash? 'Cause I've got a *huge* mouth and an even bigger buddy list. Mmm-hmm.
[whips out Sidekick]
Summer See this right here? Sidekick. Walkie-talkie of the twenty-first century. Who should we radio first?
Seth How about my dad?
Summer Yeah. 10-4, good buddy. So what's it going to be? You can either tell Seth's dad the perverted truth and save your sorry ass, or you can roll the dice. Over and out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer [after Taylor has tricked Summer into giving up Social Chair position] Just so you know, you and your friend the Dean may have won this round, but the war is not over.
Taylor Townsend Well, unless you have an exit strategy, don't even get out of the boat. I am a human quagmire.
[leaves]
Summer [tries to look unruffled, then stops random passing student] What's a quagmire?
[student ignores her and walks away]
Summer Hello?
[to entire hallway]
Summer What's a quagmire?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caleb Nichol Just remember, whatever happens in that courtroom, I did what I did for this family.
Caleb Nichol Just remember, whatever happens in that courtroom, I did what I did for this family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ryan turns out the light Marissa moves closer]
Ryan Thought you wanted to sleep?
Marissa Suddenly not so tired.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy I never knew you to be an impulse shopper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke You know you're a little far from 8 mile
[pulls down Ryan's hood]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Willington Sandy Cohen, working on the weekend.
Sandy Tom Willington, as I live and breathe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie Why can't you be happy for me? I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten It would be nice if Uncle Sean could be here.
Sandy Not if we have to pay for the bar tab.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy And you know, they do find foster home for kids your age.
Seth Yeah, because everyone wants a brand new teenager.
[everyone stares at him]
Seth I'm sorry if I'm the only one here that will state the obvious...
Kirsten Seth.
Seth - But we have all this extra room, right? We have a pool house. Yet, you guys are going to ship him off to a group home. Am I the only one who gets how much that sucks?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer You've got to admit, Coop.
[Marissa looks at her]
Summer Whatever happens, Ryan facing off with Trey to avenge your honour - God, that is so *freaking* hot!
[Marissa doesn't say anything]
Summer In a mythic, biblical, Samurai Western kind of way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth [Graduation is that day] When they announce my name, uh, could you *not* do that cheer you did for me when I won Capture the Flag at parents' weekend?
Sandy W-which cheer was that? Oh! Oh, oh, oh! Check out my boy Cohen! Can you believe how he's growin? The competition away he's blowin!
Seth That's the one. Please don't do that. Ever.
[They smile and laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa I think we should spend the entire summer just being normal.
Ryan We're not holding Seth to that?
Marissa No, no. That'd be impossible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy We can't give in to threats like that, we don't negotiate with the Newpsies!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Maybe if you paid attention to anything other then that stupid hospital, you'd notice mom's been passing out before dinner.
Sandy Don't talk to your father like that.
Seth That would require you to act like my father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie [Gus is peeing outside near her trailer] Real classy, Gus.
Gus It's them big gulps. They go right through me. Sneak up on me too.
Julie That's a *nice* final image.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Your comic has turned these two idiots into idiots.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer I'm sorry I don't get references before 1990.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Kaitlin's back.
Summer Mini Cooper?
Seth NOT so mini.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy It's ironic. Julie leaves Jimmy, marries you. Now he's worth millions and now you're going to be broke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Damn it! I'm being sarcastic.
Ryan So, sarcasm's like breathing for you.
Seth Yeah, Summer's dad thinks sarcasm is a sign of weakness.
Ryan Sounds like a smart man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Too complicated for banter about boats and Hanson?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy It's great that you hung in there after all the foreplay.
Seth Fore-what now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten Sometimes you make it hard to hate you.
Sandy I know, it's part of my charm.
Kirsten And sometimes you make it easy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten My dad is marrying Julie Cooper. Julie Cooper... is my step-mom.
Jimmy Maybe we'll get you another bottle.
Sandy Yeah, drink up.
Kirsten This is an unholy alliance. This is two storm fronts colliding. This is the apocalypse for us all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa [on why she won't hook up with D.J] He's the yard guy.
Summer Well, he can park his truck in my driveway anytime.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caleb Nichol I've come to ask a favor.
Caleb Nichol I've come to ask a favor.
Sandy I'm sorry, what did you say?
Caleb Nichol You didn't hear me?
Caleb Nichol You didn't hear me?
Sandy No, I heard you, I... I just want to make you say it again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lindsay Gardner Maybe I don't want to be Caleb Nichol's daughter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zach Look Seth, I've always liked you but if I have to sacrifice our friendship to be with Summer, I'll do it.
Seth Amazing, all this time I thought you were a nice guy.
Zach Wake up, I'm a waterpolo player, we're never nice guys.
Seth Well looks like I won't need to worry about adding you to Atomic County, you're already there - the demon Water Polo player, the ironicists nemesis.
Zach And its gonna take a little bit more than quick-quips and pop-culture laden bromides to win little Miss Vixen.
Seth So its war.
Zach Its war.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Its kinda hard to apologise if I don't know what it is I'm apologising for.
Summer Well its kinda hard to forgive you if you don't know what you're supposed to be apologising for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth The timing in this house is a thing of beauty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Well he can't have gone that way cause that's the ocean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie [to Volchock who has extended his arm to shake her hand] Keep that grimy paw away from me. Unless you wanna see what ten years of Cardio Barre can do to your face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Lindsay wants to hang out with the sister she never knew she had. I can't stand in the way, or make it all about me, right?
Seth No, that's something I would do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy If all we're gunna do is send them to their room and make them do homework, what are they going to learn?
Kirsten Their homework.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth So you guys will be in here and I'll be on the other side of this soundproof wall.
Summer Are you OK?
Seth Yeah, just an allergic reaction to the universe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Look at all these people, these normal, non-traumatised people - in relationships, in love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Wow, he came back, people never leave and come back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy Nobody needs to know, we can say you're taking a trip.
Kirsten In this town a trip is always rehab.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth So what you're saying is that when you two go to Italy you'll achieve this... harmony.
Summer Look I just wanna be straightforward with you so you can plan your freekout accordingly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa What happens in the mall stays in the mall.
Ryan You go in the tent, I'll stay out here and look out for bears and store-guards.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Taylor prances into Summer's room]
Summer Who let you in?
Taylor Townsend I speak fluent housekeeper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Sometimes you've got to let the rich people help you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Theresa [after telling Marissa of her childhood hopes and dreams] But I guess life's not really like that, is it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Mom, on the other hand, Waspy McWasp.
Sandy We're so proud.
Kirsten I am not a Wasp!
Seth Sure you're not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy There's no need for sarcasm.
Seth I'm not being sarcastic.
Sandy Well, it's hard to tell sometimes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan What are you doing for dinner?
Theresa Nothing.
Ryan Don't say you're not hungry, I know you.
Theresa I didn't say I wasn't hungry. I'm starving. Why do you think I'm being such a bitch?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth In fact, having you around to defend me, I've kinda gotten soft. Without anybody picking on me, there's really been no need for the Seth Cohen retaliatory zinger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie [sniping at Jimmy and Hailey] Classy choice, Jimmy. Although it's pretty obvious that you're with her because you can't be with Kirsten. You know, in psychology, I think that's called transference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie You should get another glass of champagne because this is one surprise you won't find posted on the internet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth [Seth is dressed like a pirate] Summer and I are at war.
Sandy A pirate war?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy Hey, how are ya?
[waves]
Sandy I'm Sandy.
Danny Why don't you take a shower?
Sandy Pardon me?
Danny Jus- just kiddin. I-I like ya dirty.
[whispers]
Danny Sandy, dirty. Sandy, dirty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zach Who's Curt Schilling, anyway?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rebecca Bloom It's kind of hard to meet people when you can't let anybody know who you really are and can't stay in one place too long.
Sandy I can see how that might "salt your game".
Rebecca Bloom "Salt your game". Is that how they talk in Orange county?
Sandy Stick around. You'll be saying "Rad" in no time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy Well, you've been tryin'a get him to come to Thanksgiving for years.
Kirsten The only reason why he is here is because his food didn't show up and the game is on.
[drinks]
Sandy You know, you might wanna slow down with that. You're drinkin on an empty stomach.
Kirsten Don't you tell me to slow down. Tell him to hit the bricks!
Sandy Hit the bricks? Who talks like that?
Kirsten Don't you judge me. I have a family that won't let me cook for Thanksgiving dinner, I have a father who is using me for my candied yams, and we are out of Merlot!
Anna Do you want some... privacy?
Sandy Oh...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marissa [about Ryan] I think he hates me.
Summer He doesn't hate you!
Marissa He turned down sex!
Summer He might be onto something...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten Julie, are you okay?
Julie Duh! I don't need any steak knives! Do you want some coffee cake?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Let's recap. I got disco'd by two girls in one night. And, unfortunately, not the first time that's happened.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Suddenly, my family not looking so dysfunctional.
Marissa You do realize that this is my family too?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy We suck.
Kirsten That was not very smooth.
Sandy I told you this was a bad idea.
Kirsten No, you didn't!
Seth I don't wanna know. Don't care.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Lost my mind there, didn't I?
Marissa Little bit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy [about his mother talking about him] If you're happy, you're not working hard enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth That's right. It is complicated. It's complicated by the fact that there's an Eddie, and this Eddie still obviously has feelings for Theresa. In fact that would actually make this romantic triangle more of a romantic... rhombus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth [complimenting Sandy and Kirsten's parenting skills] Hey man, they raised me, okay? Proof, pudding. Speaking of pudding, Mother, do we have any tapioca on tap?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth No. What about the Ryan and Seth go to Europe money, my man? Get back in there. We could get Vespas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth [showing off his fake IDs to Marissa] Sievy Sebulsky of Menlo Park. It's nice to meet you. Have you met my associate, Marty Navis?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth [about having sex with Summer for the first time] Ryan, I was Nemo, and I just wanted to go home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Well, if you need anything, I'll take the graveyard shift.
Ryan I think we'll manage.
Seth I was afraid you'd say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy I promise you, I'd rather send you to jail than get in bed with your father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten Julie, I am not going to a place called The Petting Zoo. You don't know where the pets have been.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy Just because you're leaving doesn't mean I'm letting you go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer We're not having sex, by the way.
Seth Excellent. There's not enough pain and suffering around us already.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caleb Nichol What the hell is that?
Caleb Nichol What the hell is that?
Sandy It's my mother's meat loaf.
Caleb Nichol [looks around] Oh God, your mother's here?
Caleb Nichol [looks around] Oh God, your mother's here?
Sandy Her recipe is. I'm trying out a chef. You want some?
Caleb Nichol Actually, I think the sight of your mother's meat loaf has turned me into a vegetarian.
Caleb Nichol Actually, I think the sight of your mother's meat loaf has turned me into a vegetarian.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caleb What is that flower truck doing in our driveway? I get the feeling that it's been there every week.
Caleb What is that flower truck doing in our driveway? I get the feeling that it's been there every week.
Julie Because it has.
Caleb We get flowers delivered every week?
Caleb We get flowers delivered every week?
Julie Yes, Cal. They're living things. They die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caleb Do you hear a clicking on the phone? Every time I try to dial and I swear, I hear a clicking.
Caleb Do you hear a clicking on the phone? Every time I try to dial and I swear, I hear a clicking.
Julie Okay, Nixon. Paranoid, much?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Ryan. I'm sorry, I thought you were the evil step-monster.
Ryan She let me in. She seems nice.
Summer Yeah, well she just switched anti-depressants. Give it a day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caleb Thank you for letting me spend the night in jail. It was the most vile, most inhuman night of my life.
Caleb Thank you for letting me spend the night in jail. It was the most vile, most inhuman night of my life.
Sandy Well, coming from the guy who married Julie Cooper, that's saying something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
D.J. Guess I'd better prepare myself for some drama, huh?
Marissa You have no idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth How was the party dad?... I think someone called the cops.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy Why don't we give up? Oh, give up with me, honey! We could let the Gruesome Twosome destroy our careers, or we could sit here, enjoy obscene amounts of Dr. Phil, and destroy them ourselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer You know, Cohen, with your two hands on the wheel and the wind blowing through your hair
[looks at Seth, nods]
Summer you actually looked kinda hot.
Seth Let me guess, Summer, you have a
[shrugs, amused]
Seth weakness for seamen.
[smiles]
Summer [screws up her face] Ewww Cohen, and then there's that.
Seth Nah, aww.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer You know, Cohen... your two hands on the wheel, and the wind blowing through your hair... you actually looked kinda hot.
Seth Let me guess, Summer. You have a weakness for semen?
Summer Ew, Cohen! And then there's that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Where other than the Bait Shop are tickets always plentiful and the band never too loud to talk over?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirsten Is it over?
Sandy I promise you, it never started.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Are you actually angry at me for being jealous of you being jealous of Zach?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer You want me to come with you, right?
Seth Do I want you to come with me? Summer, you're my little snow angel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan What do you want from me?
Marissa I want you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sadie Campbell [referring to Ryan's facial bruising] So what are you gonna tell your folks about your face?
Ryan Sandy and Kirsten are used to it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more