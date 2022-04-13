Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Gotham Knights
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Filming Locations: Gotham Knights
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Georgia, USA
Iconic scenes & Locations
Pilot
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pilot
Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gotham City Hall
Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse - 136 Pryor St., Downtown Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Filming Dates
13 April 2022 - 2 May 2022
13 September 2022 - 10 February 2023
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree