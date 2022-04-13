Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gotham Knights Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Gotham Knights

  • Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  • Georgia, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Pilot
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pilot
Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gotham City Hall
Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse - 136 Pryor St., Downtown Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱

Filming Dates

  • 13 April 2022 - 2 May 2022
  • 13 September 2022 - 10 February 2023
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more