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Kinoafisha
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Gaslit
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Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
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