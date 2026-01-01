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Kinoafisha TV Shows Gaslit Awards

"Gaslit" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
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