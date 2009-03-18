Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Seasons
Better Off Ted All seasons
Better Off Ted
16+
Production year
2009
Country
USA
Episode duration
24 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
8.7
Rate
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Better Off Ted"
Season 1
13 episodes
18 March 2009 - 11 August 2009
Season 2
13 episodes
8 December 2009 - 24 August 2010
