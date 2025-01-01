Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Better Off Ted Quotes

Better Off Ted quotes

Veronica The company loves its money. If they could, they'd go to strip clubs and throw naked women at money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Crisp Don't blame me for how I look, God made me this way, and then he told me where to shop for suits.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Alright drones, listen up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Portia de Rossi
Jay Harrington
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more