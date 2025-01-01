Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Better Off Ted
Quotes
Better Off Ted quotes
Veronica
The company loves its money. If they could, they'd go to strip clubs and throw naked women at money.
Ted Crisp
Don't blame me for how I look, God made me this way, and then he told me where to shop for suits.
Veronica
Alright drones, listen up!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Portia de Rossi
Jay Harrington
