Abbott Elementary 2021 - 2026, season 5

Abbott Elementary
Original title Season 5
Season premiere 1 October 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 15
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

8.0
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb

Abbott Elementary season 5 new episodes release schedule.

Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Team Building
Season 5 Episode 1
1 October 2025
Cheating
Season 5 Episode 2
8 October 2025
Ballgame
Season 5 Episode 3
15 October 2025
Game Night
Season 5 Episode 4
22 October 2025
Camping
Season 5 Episode 5
29 October 2025
No Phones
Season 5 Episode 6
5 November 2025
Goofgirl
Season 5 Episode 7
3 December 2025
Birthday
Season 5 Episode 8
10 December 2025
Mall
Season 5 Episode 9
7 January 2026
TBA
Season 5 Episode 10
14 January 2026
TBA
Season 5 Episode 11
21 January 2026
TBA
Season 5 Episode 12
28 January 2026
TBA
Season 5 Episode 13
4 February 2026
TBA
Season 5 Episode 14
25 February 2026
TBA
Season 5 Episode 15
4 March 2026
