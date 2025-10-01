Menu
Abbott Elementary 2021 - 2026, season 5
Abbott Elementary
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
1 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
15
Runtime
7 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.0
Rate
13
votes
8.2
IMDb
Abbott Elementary season 5 new episodes release schedule.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Team Building
Season 5
Episode 1
1 October 2025
Cheating
Season 5
Episode 2
8 October 2025
Ballgame
Season 5
Episode 3
15 October 2025
Game Night
Season 5
Episode 4
22 October 2025
Camping
Season 5
Episode 5
29 October 2025
No Phones
Season 5
Episode 6
5 November 2025
Goofgirl
Season 5
Episode 7
3 December 2025
Birthday
Season 5
Episode 8
10 December 2025
Mall
Season 5
Episode 9
7 January 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 10
14 January 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 11
21 January 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 12
28 January 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 13
4 February 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 14
25 February 2026
TBA
Season 5
Episode 15
4 March 2026
