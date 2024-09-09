Menu
The Teacher 2022, season 2

The Teacher season 2 poster
The Teacher
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 9 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb

The Teacher List of episodes

Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
9 September 2024
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
10 September 2024
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
11 September 2024
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
12 September 2024
