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The Diplomat
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Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Best Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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