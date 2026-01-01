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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Diplomat Awards

"The Diplomat" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
 Best Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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