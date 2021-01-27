Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
50M2 poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows 50M2

50M2 (2021 - …)

50M² 18+
Production year 2021
Country Turkey
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"50M²" is a Turkish tragicomedy show produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a mysterious bandit named Gelge. After being betrayed by a close person whom Gelge considered a father figure, he takes refuge in a 50 square meter apartment. Meanwhile, the residents of the neighborhood believe that Gelge is the son of the owner of a local tailor shop, who recently passed away. Using the advantages of his new identity, the main character tries to uncover the secrets of the past. Over time, Gelge begins to adapt to his new life and develops new personal priorities.
Cast
Cast
Aybüke Pusat
Aybüke Pusat
Engin Öztürk
Engin Öztürk
Kürsat Alniaçik
Cengiz Bozkurt
Tolga Tekin
Tolga Tekin
Tugce Karabacak
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
50M2 - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more