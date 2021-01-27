"50M²" is a Turkish tragicomedy show produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a mysterious bandit named Gelge. After being betrayed by a close person whom Gelge considered a father figure, he takes refuge in a 50 square meter apartment. Meanwhile, the residents of the neighborhood believe that Gelge is the son of the owner of a local tailor shop, who recently passed away. Using the advantages of his new identity, the main character tries to uncover the secrets of the past. Over time, Gelge begins to adapt to his new life and develops new personal priorities.

