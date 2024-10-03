Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Legend of Vox Machina 2022, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Legend of Vox Machina
Seasons
Season 3
The Legend of Vox Machina
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
3 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.4
Rate
16
votes
8.4
IMDb
The Legend of Vox Machina List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
A Deadly Bargain
Season 3
Episode 1
3 October 2024
Prisoners of Ank'Harel
Season 3
Episode 2
3 October 2024
Vexations
Season 3
Episode 3
3 October 2024
Hell to Pay
Season 3
Episode 4
10 October 2024
The Frigid Doom
Season 3
Episode 5
10 October 2024
The Coming Storm
Season 3
Episode 6
10 October 2024
Cloak and Dagger
Season 3
Episode 7
17 October 2024
The Siege of Emon
Season 3
Episode 8
17 October 2024
Thordak
Season 3
Episode 9
17 October 2024
To the Ends of the World
Season 3
Episode 10
24 October 2024
Deadly Echoes
Season 3
Episode 11
24 October 2024
Souls in Darkness
Season 3
Episode 12
24 October 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree