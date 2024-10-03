Menu
The Legend of Vox Machina 2022, season 3

The Legend of Vox Machina 18+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 3 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.4
Rate 16 votes
8.4 IMDb

The Legend of Vox Machina List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
A Deadly Bargain
Season 3 Episode 1
3 October 2024
Prisoners of Ank'Harel
Season 3 Episode 2
3 October 2024
Vexations
Season 3 Episode 3
3 October 2024
Hell to Pay
Season 3 Episode 4
10 October 2024
The Frigid Doom
Season 3 Episode 5
10 October 2024
The Coming Storm
Season 3 Episode 6
10 October 2024
Cloak and Dagger
Season 3 Episode 7
17 October 2024
The Siege of Emon
Season 3 Episode 8
17 October 2024
Thordak
Season 3 Episode 9
17 October 2024
To the Ends of the World
Season 3 Episode 10
24 October 2024
Deadly Echoes
Season 3 Episode 11
24 October 2024
Souls in Darkness
Season 3 Episode 12
24 October 2024
