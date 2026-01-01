The Girl From Plainville (Original Series Soundtrack) 13 tracks. Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|Still, On the Surface
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|4:04
|2
|Treadmill
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|2:43
|3
|Aeolian Glee
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|2:45
|4
|Word Association
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|4:19
|5
|Stalking
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|3:16
|6
|Dreaming
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|2:45
|7
|Hearts For Eyes
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|2:13
|8
|Safe Harbor
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|2:50
|9
|Luvdup
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|2:59
|10
|Paradoxical Behavior
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|3:08
|11
|Car Confession
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|3:27
|12
|Aeolian
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|4:10
|13
|Breath
|Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
|4:13
Listen to songs from "The Girl from Plainville" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Girl from Plainville" in different languages are free for listening online.
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