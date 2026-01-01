The Girl From Plainville (Original Series Soundtrack) 13 tracks. Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Still, On the Surface Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 4:04 2 Treadmill Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:43 3 Aeolian Glee Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:45 4 Word Association Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 4:19 5 Stalking Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 3:16 6 Dreaming Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:45 7 Hearts For Eyes Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:13 8 Safe Harbor Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:50 9 Luvdup Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:59 10 Paradoxical Behavior Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 3:08 11 Car Confession Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 3:27 12 Aeolian Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 4:10 13 Breath Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 4:13

Listen to songs from "The Girl from Plainville" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Girl from Plainville" in different languages are free for listening online.