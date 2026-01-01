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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Girl from Plainville Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Girl from Plainville"

Music from "The Girl from Plainville" All info
The Girl From Plainville (Original Series Soundtrack)
The Girl From Plainville (Original Series Soundtrack) 13 tracks. Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba
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Title Artist Time
1 Still, On the Surface Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 4:04
2 Treadmill Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:43
3 Aeolian Glee Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:45
4 Word Association Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 4:19
5 Stalking Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 3:16
6 Dreaming Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:45
7 Hearts For Eyes Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:13
8 Safe Harbor Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:50
9 Luvdup Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 2:59
10 Paradoxical Behavior Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 3:08
11 Car Confession Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 3:27
12 Aeolian Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 4:10
13 Breath Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba 4:13
Listen to songs from "The Girl from Plainville" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Girl from Plainville" in different languages are free for listening online.
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