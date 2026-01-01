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The Girl from Plainville
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"The Girl from Plainville" Cast
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"The Girl from Plainville" cast
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Elle Fanning
Michelle Carter
Chloe Sevigny
Lynn Roy
Cara Buono
Colton Ryan
Kai Lennox
Norbert Leo Butz
Kelly AuCoin
Chinasa Ogbuagu
Kristin Griffith
Michael Mosley
Ella Rubin
Guy Boyd
J. C. MacKenzie
Jeffrey Wahlberg
Elle Fanning
Callie Brook McClincy
Ella Kennedy Davis
Melissa Ponzio
Chloe Sevigny
Aya Cash
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