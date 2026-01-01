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The Gilded Age
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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