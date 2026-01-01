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Kinoafisha TV Shows The House Awards

"The House" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Single Drama
Nominee
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