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Kinoafisha
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QI
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BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Entertainment Perfromance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Lew Grade Award
Nominee
Lew Grade Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
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