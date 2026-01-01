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Kinoafisha TV Shows Poker Face Awards

"Poker Face" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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