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Kinoafisha TV Shows George and Tammy Awards

"George and Tammy" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
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