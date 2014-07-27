Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Manhattan All seasons
Manhattan
16+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
WGN America
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Manhattan"
Season 1
13 episodes
27 July 2014 - 19 October 2014
Season 2
10 episodes
13 October 2015 - 15 December 2015
