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Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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