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Earthworm Jim - 1996, season 2

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Kinoafisha TV Shows Earthworm Jim Seasons Season 2
Earthworm Jim
Season premiere 7 September 1996
Production year 1996
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 0 minute

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

Earthworm Jim List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Origin of Peter Puppy
Season 2 Episode 1
7 September 1996
Opposites Attack!
Season 2 Episode 2
14 September 1996
Darwin's Nightmare
Season 2 Episode 3
28 September 1996
The Exile of Lucy
Season 2 Episode 4
5 October 1996
Evil in Love
Season 2 Episode 5
26 October 1996
Hyper Psy-Crow
Season 2 Episode 6
2 November 1996
Peanut of the Apes
Season 2 Episode 7
9 November 1996
Lounge Day's Journey Into Night
Season 2 Episode 8
16 November 1996
The Wizard of Ooze
Season 2 Episode 9
23 November 1996
For Whom the Jingle Bell Tolls
Season 2 Episode 10
14 December 1996
TV series release schedule
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