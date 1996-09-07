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Earthworm Jim - 1996, season 2
About
Seasons
Cast and roles
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No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Earthworm Jim
Seasons
Season 2
Earthworm Jim
Season premiere
7 September 1996
Production year
1996
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
0 minute
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
Earthworm Jim List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Origin of Peter Puppy
Season 2
Episode 1
7 September 1996
Opposites Attack!
Season 2
Episode 2
14 September 1996
Darwin's Nightmare
Season 2
Episode 3
28 September 1996
The Exile of Lucy
Season 2
Episode 4
5 October 1996
Evil in Love
Season 2
Episode 5
26 October 1996
Hyper Psy-Crow
Season 2
Episode 6
2 November 1996
Peanut of the Apes
Season 2
Episode 7
9 November 1996
Lounge Day's Journey Into Night
Season 2
Episode 8
16 November 1996
The Wizard of Ooze
Season 2
Episode 9
23 November 1996
For Whom the Jingle Bell Tolls
Season 2
Episode 10
14 December 1996
TV series release schedule
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