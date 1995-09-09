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Earthworm Jim , season 1
About
Seasons
Cast and roles
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Earthworm Jim
Seasons
Season 1
Earthworm Jim
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
9 September 1995
Production year
1995
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
0 minute
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
Earthworm Jim List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Sidekicked
Season 1
Episode 1
9 September 1995
The Book of Doom
Season 1
Episode 2
16 September 1995
Assault and Battery
Season 1
Episode 3
23 September 1995
Day of the Fish
Season 1
Episode 4
30 September 1995
Conqueror Worm
Season 1
Episode 5
7 October 1995
Upholstered Peril
Season 1
Episode 6
14 October 1995
Sword of Righteousness
Season 1
Episode 7
21 October 1995
The Egg Beater
Season 1
Episode 8
28 October 1995
Trout!
Season 1
Episode 9
4 November 1995
The Great Secret of the Universe
Season 1
Episode 10
11 November 1995
Bring Me the Head of Earthworm Jim
Season 1
Episode 11
18 November 1995
Queen What's Her Name
Season 1
Episode 12
25 November 1995
The Anti-Fish
Season 1
Episode 13
2 December 1995
TV series release schedule
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