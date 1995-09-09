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Earthworm Jim , season 1

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Kinoafisha TV Shows Earthworm Jim Seasons Season 1
Earthworm Jim
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 9 September 1995
Production year 1995
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 0 minute

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

Earthworm Jim List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Sidekicked
Season 1 Episode 1
9 September 1995
The Book of Doom
Season 1 Episode 2
16 September 1995
Assault and Battery
Season 1 Episode 3
23 September 1995
Day of the Fish
Season 1 Episode 4
30 September 1995
Conqueror Worm
Season 1 Episode 5
7 October 1995
Upholstered Peril
Season 1 Episode 6
14 October 1995
Sword of Righteousness
Season 1 Episode 7
21 October 1995
The Egg Beater
Season 1 Episode 8
28 October 1995
Trout!
Season 1 Episode 9
4 November 1995
The Great Secret of the Universe
Season 1 Episode 10
11 November 1995
Bring Me the Head of Earthworm Jim
Season 1 Episode 11
18 November 1995
Queen What's Her Name
Season 1 Episode 12
25 November 1995
The Anti-Fish
Season 1 Episode 13
2 December 1995
TV series release schedule
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