Kinoafisha TV Shows Earthworm Jim Quotes

Earthworm Jim quotes

Peter Puppy I must not fear, fear is the mindkiller, fear is the little death that brings total oblivion...
Earthworm Jim Superheroes and evil twins go together like peanut butter and... evil peanut butter!
Peter Puppy Once again, evil is as rotting meat before the maggots of justice!
Earthworm Jim Thank you for cramming that delightful image into my brain, Peter.
[Jim is calling a fancy restaurant to get a reservation for his date with Princess What's-Her-Name]
Earthworm Jim Whaddya mean, you won't take my reservation? Of course I'm the King of Spain! Listen: "Soy el rey de esponja."
Peter Puppy Uh, Jim, you just told him you're the King of Sponge.
Peter Puppy Oh goody. The day is only begun, and already your mind has snapped like a dry and brittle twig.
Narrator Later, our heroes skip through the woods, which you may have noticed since you can *actually see them*.
PsyCrow Maximum suckage...
Earthworm Jim Quick, little buddy! Whip me! Whip me!
Peter Puppy I beg your pardon?
Earthworm Jim I mean, use me like a whip!
Peter Puppy Oh! Heh. Right.
Giant Fur-bearin' Trout Fear not, small fragrant one. Those who flow with the waters of the trout shall perservere. Those who would use the trout for evil shall be destroyed upon the lathe of heaven...
Earthworm Jim Gosh! Really?
Giant Fur-bearin' Trout You betcha! Or the bandsaw of paradise! Or maybe even the great cordless beltsander of nirvana! It's got three speeds!
Peter Puppy Once again, the trousers of evil are yanked down by the mocking hands of justice!
Earthworm Jim [repeated Line] Eat Dirt! GAHAHAHAHAH!
[shoots wildly]
Security Guard 1 Did a giant worm, a talking dog, and a smiling booger just walk by here?
Security Guard 2 Mm-hmm.
Security Guard 1 (Picks up the phone) Hello? DNA Lab? Whatever you're doing down there... CUT IT OUT?
Earthworm Jim I'm proud to live in a nation where anyone, regardless of species, can BUY a college education.
Evil Jim Hey you... thing-taker guy!
Additional Voices Intruder Alert... Destroy intruders...
Earthworm Jim Yeah! Go get 'em!
[security robot grabs Jim by the neck]
Earthworm Jim Oh right, you mean us...
Earthworm Jim It's HAGGIS! The heart, lungs and liver of a sheep boiled in its own stomach."
PsyCrow The wages of sin are death, but the hours are great.
[repeated line]
Evil the Cat A minor setback.
Psy-Crow You're gonna hit me real hard now, aren't ya?
[repeated line]
Hench Rat Oww. Thank you.
Evil cow You *fools*... I will destroy you all! Starting with the lactose intolerant!
