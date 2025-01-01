Menu
Earthworm Jim
Peter Puppy
I must not fear, fear is the mindkiller, fear is the little death that brings total oblivion...
Earthworm Jim
Superheroes and evil twins go together like peanut butter and... evil peanut butter!
Peter Puppy
Once again, evil is as rotting meat before the maggots of justice!
Earthworm Jim
Thank you for cramming that delightful image into my brain, Peter.
[Jim is calling a fancy restaurant to get a reservation for his date with Princess What's-Her-Name]
Earthworm Jim
Whaddya mean, you won't take my reservation? Of course I'm the King of Spain! Listen: "Soy el rey de esponja."
Peter Puppy
Uh, Jim, you just told him you're the King of Sponge.
Peter Puppy
Oh goody. The day is only begun, and already your mind has snapped like a dry and brittle twig.
Narrator
Later, our heroes skip through the woods, which you may have noticed since you can *actually see them*.
PsyCrow
Maximum suckage...
Earthworm Jim
Quick, little buddy! Whip me! Whip me!
Peter Puppy
I beg your pardon?
Earthworm Jim
I mean, use me like a whip!
Peter Puppy
Oh! Heh. Right.
Giant Fur-bearin' Trout
Fear not, small fragrant one. Those who flow with the waters of the trout shall perservere. Those who would use the trout for evil shall be destroyed upon the lathe of heaven...
Earthworm Jim
Gosh! Really?
Giant Fur-bearin' Trout
You betcha! Or the bandsaw of paradise! Or maybe even the great cordless beltsander of nirvana! It's got three speeds!
Peter Puppy
Once again, the trousers of evil are yanked down by the mocking hands of justice!
Earthworm Jim
[repeated Line] Eat Dirt! GAHAHAHAHAH!
[shoots wildly]
Security Guard 1
Did a giant worm, a talking dog, and a smiling booger just walk by here?
Security Guard 2
Mm-hmm.
Security Guard 1
(Picks up the phone) Hello? DNA Lab? Whatever you're doing down there... CUT IT OUT?
Earthworm Jim
I'm proud to live in a nation where anyone, regardless of species, can BUY a college education.
Evil Jim
Hey you... thing-taker guy!
Additional Voices
Intruder Alert... Destroy intruders...
Earthworm Jim
Yeah! Go get 'em!
[security robot grabs Jim by the neck]
Earthworm Jim
Oh right, you mean us...
Earthworm Jim
It's HAGGIS! The heart, lungs and liver of a sheep boiled in its own stomach."
PsyCrow
The wages of sin are death, but the hours are great.
[repeated line]
Evil the Cat
A minor setback.
Psy-Crow
You're gonna hit me real hard now, aren't ya?
[repeated line]
Hench Rat
Oww. Thank you.
Evil cow
You *fools*... I will destroy you all! Starting with the lactose intolerant!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jeff Bennett
Dan Castellaneta
Jim Cummings
