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Sahsiyet season 2 watch online
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Sahsiyet
Seasons
Season 2
Şahsiyet
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
15 November 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
8.8
Rate
11
votes
8.9
IMDb
"Sahsiyet" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
1. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 1
15 November 2023
2. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 2
15 November 2023
3. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 3
19 November 2023
4. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 4
26 November 2023
5. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 5
3 December 2023
6. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 6
10 December 2023
7. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 7
17 December 2023
8. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 8
24 December 2023
9. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 9
31 December 2023
10. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 10
7 January 2024
TV series release schedule
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