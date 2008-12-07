Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Leverage season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Leverage
Seasons
Season 1
Leverage
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 December 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 19 minutes
Series rating
8.0
Rate
20
votes
7.9
IMDb
"Leverage" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
The Nigerian Job
Season 1
Episode 1
7 December 2008
The Homecoming Job
Season 1
Episode 2
9 December 2008
The Two-Horse Job
Season 1
Episode 3
16 December 2008
The Miracle Job
Season 1
Episode 4
23 December 2008
The Bank Shot Job
Season 1
Episode 5
30 December 2008
The Stork Job
Season 1
Episode 6
6 January 2009
The Wedding Job
Season 1
Episode 7
13 January 2009
The Mile High Job
Season 1
Episode 8
20 January 2009
The Snow Job
Season 1
Episode 9
27 January 2009
The 12-Step Job
Season 1
Episode 10
3 February 2009
The Juror #6 Job
Season 1
Episode 11
10 February 2009
The First David Job
Season 1
Episode 12
17 February 2009
The Second David Job
Season 1
Episode 13
24 February 2009
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree