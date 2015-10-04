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Madam Secretary
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Season 2
Episode 12
Madam Secretary 2014 - 2019 episode 12 season 2
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"Madam Secretary" season 2 all episodes
Season 2
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Show Must Go On
Season 2 / Episode 1
4 October 2015
The Doability Doctrine
Season 2 / Episode 2
11 October 2015
The Rusalka
Season 2 / Episode 3
18 October 2015
Waiting for Taleju
Season 2 / Episode 4
25 October 2015
The Long Shot
Season 2 / Episode 5
1 November 2015
Catch and Release
Season 2 / Episode 6
8 November 2015
You Say You Want a Revolution
Season 2 / Episode 7
15 November 2015
Lights Out
Season 2 / Episode 8
22 November 2015
Russian Roulette
Season 2 / Episode 9
29 November 2015
The Greater Good
Season 2 / Episode 10
13 December 2015
Unity Node
Season 2 / Episode 11
10 January 2016
The Middle Way
Season 2 / Episode 12
17 January 2016
Invasive Species
Season 2 / Episode 13
31 January 2016
Left of the Boom
Season 2 / Episode 14
14 February 2016
Right of the Boom
Season 2 / Episode 15
21 February 2016
Hijriyyah
Season 2 / Episode 16
6 March 2016
Higher Learning
Season 2 / Episode 17
20 March 2016
On the Clock
Season 2 / Episode 18
27 March 2016
Desperate Remedies
Season 2 / Episode 19
10 April 2016
Ghost Detainee
Season 2 / Episode 20
17 April 2016
Connection Lost
Season 2 / Episode 21
24 April 2016
Render Safe
Season 2 / Episode 22
1 May 2016
Vartius
Season 2 / Episode 23
8 May 2016
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