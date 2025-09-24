Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 2018 - 2025, season 5

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators Seasons Season 5
Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators 12+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 24 September 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Such a Mad Marriage Never Was Before
Season 5 Episode 1
24 September 2025
The Heavenly Harness'd Team
Season 5 Episode 2
1 October 2025
Destruction. Blood & Massacre
Season 5 Episode 3
8 October 2025
A Dark House
Season 5 Episode 4
15 October 2025
The Endeavour Of This Present Breath
Season 5 Episode 5
22 October 2025
As I Have Seen a Swan
Season 5 Episode 6
29 October 2025
An Honest Fellow
Season 5 Episode 7
5 November 2025
Be Not Afraid of Greatness
Season 5 Episode 8
12 November 2025
Daggers of the Mind
Season 5 Episode 9
19 November 2025
Such Sweet Sorrow
Season 5 Episode 10
26 November 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more