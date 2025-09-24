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Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 2018 - 2025, season 5
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Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Seasons
Season 5
Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators
12+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
24 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Such a Mad Marriage Never Was Before
Season 5
Episode 1
24 September 2025
The Heavenly Harness'd Team
Season 5
Episode 2
1 October 2025
Destruction. Blood & Massacre
Season 5
Episode 3
8 October 2025
A Dark House
Season 5
Episode 4
15 October 2025
The Endeavour Of This Present Breath
Season 5
Episode 5
22 October 2025
As I Have Seen a Swan
Season 5
Episode 6
29 October 2025
An Honest Fellow
Season 5
Episode 7
5 November 2025
Be Not Afraid of Greatness
Season 5
Episode 8
12 November 2025
Daggers of the Mind
Season 5
Episode 9
19 November 2025
Such Sweet Sorrow
Season 5
Episode 10
26 November 2025
TV series release schedule
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