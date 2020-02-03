Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators Seasons Season 3 Episode 5

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 2018 episode 5 season 3

few votes Rate
0 vote
"Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" season 3 all episodes
How the Rogue Roar'd
Season 3 / Episode 1 3 February 2020
See Thyself, Devil!
Season 3 / Episode 2 4 February 2020
The Sticking Place
Season 3 / Episode 3 5 February 2020
A Serpent's Tooth
Season 3 / Episode 4 6 February 2020
Thy Fury Spent
Season 3 / Episode 5 7 February 2020
Reputation, Reputation, Reputation!
Season 3 / Episode 6 10 February 2020
Best Beware My Sting
Season 3 / Episode 7 11 February 2020
All That Glisters
Season 3 / Episode 8 12 February 2020
O Thou Invisible Spirit of Wine
Season 3 / Episode 9 13 February 2020
Teach Me, Dear Creature
Season 3 / Episode 10 14 February 2020
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Шекспир и Хэтэуэй: Частные детективы» обычное расследование, связанное с пропавшими без вести, оборачивается весьма драматической историей. Фрэнк и Луэлла оказываются вовлечены в спор об открытии театра.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok 1185 comments
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 130 comments
Michael
Michael 143 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more