Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 2018 episode 4 season 2
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"Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" season 2 all episodes
Outrageous Fortune
Season 2 / Episode 125 February 2019
The Play's the Thing
Season 2 / Episode 226 February 2019
This Cursed Hand
Season 2 / Episode 327 February 2019
Beware the Ides of March
Season 2 / Episode 428 February 2019
No More Cakes and Ale
Season 2 / Episode 51 March 2019
The Offered Fallacy
Season 2 / Episode 64 March 2019
Nothing Will Come of Nothing
Season 2 / Episode 75 March 2019
In My Memory Lock'd
Season 2 / Episode 86 March 2019
The Envious Court
Season 2 / Episode 97 March 2019
Too Cold for Hell
Season 2 / Episode 108 March 2019
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Шекспир и Хэтэуэй: Частные детективы» Фрэнк и Лу ведут расследование, связанное с несколькими смертельными «случайностями» в телевизионной программе. Ведущими передачи являются сестры, которые враждуют между собой.
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