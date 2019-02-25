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Kinoafisha TV Shows Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators Seasons Season 2 Episode 4

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 2018 episode 4 season 2

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"Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" season 2 all episodes
Outrageous Fortune
Season 2 / Episode 1 25 February 2019
The Play's the Thing
Season 2 / Episode 2 26 February 2019
This Cursed Hand
Season 2 / Episode 3 27 February 2019
Beware the Ides of March
Season 2 / Episode 4 28 February 2019
No More Cakes and Ale
Season 2 / Episode 5 1 March 2019
The Offered Fallacy
Season 2 / Episode 6 4 March 2019
Nothing Will Come of Nothing
Season 2 / Episode 7 5 March 2019
In My Memory Lock'd
Season 2 / Episode 8 6 March 2019
The Envious Court
Season 2 / Episode 9 7 March 2019
Too Cold for Hell
Season 2 / Episode 10 8 March 2019
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Шекспир и Хэтэуэй: Частные детективы» Фрэнк и Лу ведут расследование, связанное с несколькими смертельными «случайностями» в телевизионной программе. Ведущими передачи являются сестры, которые враждуют между собой.

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