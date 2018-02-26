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Kinoafisha TV Shows Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators Seasons Season 1 Episode 4

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 2018 episode 4 season 1

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"Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" season 1 all episodes
O Brave New World
Season 1 / Episode 1 26 February 2018
The Chimes at Midnight
Season 1 / Episode 2 27 February 2018
This Promised End
Season 1 / Episode 3 28 February 2018
This Rough Magic
Season 1 / Episode 4 1 March 2018
Toil and Trouble
Season 1 / Episode 5 2 March 2018
Exit, Pursued by a Bear
Season 1 / Episode 6 5 March 2018
The Fairest Show Means Most Deceit
Season 1 / Episode 7 6 March 2018
The Chameleon's Dish
Season 1 / Episode 8 7 March 2018
The Rascal Cook
Season 1 / Episode 9 8 March 2018
Ill Met by Moonlight
Season 1 / Episode 10 9 March 2018
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Шекспир и Хэтэуэй: Частные детективы» к сыщикам обращаются фокусник Лоуренс Просс и его дочь Мэгги. Во время выступления происходит необъяснимая трагедия – умирает одна из женщин, находящихся в зрительном зале.

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