Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 2018 episode 4 season 1
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"Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" season 1 all episodes
O Brave New World
Season 1 / Episode 126 February 2018
The Chimes at Midnight
Season 1 / Episode 227 February 2018
This Promised End
Season 1 / Episode 328 February 2018
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Season 1 / Episode 41 March 2018
Toil and Trouble
Season 1 / Episode 52 March 2018
Exit, Pursued by a Bear
Season 1 / Episode 65 March 2018
The Fairest Show Means Most Deceit
Season 1 / Episode 76 March 2018
The Chameleon's Dish
Season 1 / Episode 87 March 2018
The Rascal Cook
Season 1 / Episode 98 March 2018
Ill Met by Moonlight
Season 1 / Episode 109 March 2018
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Шекспир и Хэтэуэй: Частные детективы» к сыщикам обращаются фокусник Лоуренс Просс и его дочь Мэгги. Во время выступления происходит необъяснимая трагедия – умирает одна из женщин, находящихся в зрительном зале.
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