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The Bay 2019 - 2024, season 5

The Bay season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Bay Seasons Season 5
The Bay
Original title Seaon 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 18 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb

The Bay List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Episode 1
Season 5 Episode 1
18 September 2024
Episode 2
Season 5 Episode 2
18 September 2024
Episode 3
Season 5 Episode 3
25 September 2024
Episode 4
Season 5 Episode 4
25 September 2024
Episode 5
Season 5 Episode 5
2 October 2024
Episode 6
Season 5 Episode 6
2 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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