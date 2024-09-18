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The Bay 2019 - 2024, season 5
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Bay
Seasons
Season 5
The Bay
Original title
Seaon 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
18 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.1
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
The Bay List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Episode 1
Season 5
Episode 1
18 September 2024
Episode 2
Season 5
Episode 2
18 September 2024
Episode 3
Season 5
Episode 3
25 September 2024
Episode 4
Season 5
Episode 4
25 September 2024
Episode 5
Season 5
Episode 5
2 October 2024
Episode 6
Season 5
Episode 6
2 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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